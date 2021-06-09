Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.93% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after buying an additional 36,108 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $256,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $492.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

