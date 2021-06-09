Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Owens & Minor worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $438,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,167 shares of company stock worth $4,046,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

