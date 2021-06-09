Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,149. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

