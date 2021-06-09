Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $3.83 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the first quarter worth $63,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

PJAN stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $32.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.