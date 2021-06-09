Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 42,915 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

