Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,328 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Big Lots worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $10,612,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $9,210,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $6,415,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after acquiring an additional 119,233 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $326,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

