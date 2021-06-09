Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,926 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,867 shares of company stock worth $1,854,555. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

