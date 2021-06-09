Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,057 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Warrior Met Coal worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 19,782 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after buying an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 352,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

HCC opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $962.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

