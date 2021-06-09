Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 141,266 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141,266 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,582.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.15. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FOLD shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil bought 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and sold 105,393 shares worth $1,083,109. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.