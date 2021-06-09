Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 20,141 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.34% of NextGen Healthcare worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 64.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

