Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,993 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

