Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,135 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Independent Bank worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after purchasing an additional 113,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.25. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

