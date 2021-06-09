Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 47,572 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,572 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Genesco worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $925.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,988. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $280,140. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

