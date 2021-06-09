Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 89,700 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Hecla Mining worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $33,101,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,628,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,844 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,440,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

NYSE HL opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 816,418 shares of company stock worth $7,282,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

