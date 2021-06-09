Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Allianz stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 77,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17. Allianz has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

