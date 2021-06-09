Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,492.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,464. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,494.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,328.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

