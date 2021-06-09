Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,492.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,464. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,494.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,328.26. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

