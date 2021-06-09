Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.1% of German American Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,537,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,411.38. 34,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,294.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

