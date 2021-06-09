Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,403.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,294.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.