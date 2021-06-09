Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 70,965 shares of company stock worth $983,504 over the last three months. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

