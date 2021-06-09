Alstom (EPA:ALO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €46.23 ($54.39). Alstom shares last traded at €45.75 ($53.82), with a volume of 748,134 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALO. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

