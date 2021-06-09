Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,900 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Altair Engineering worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $236,603.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $337,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,126 shares of company stock worth $28,866,808. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,316.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

