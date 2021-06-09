Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 89,695 shares.

ASPS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $107.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

