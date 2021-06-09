Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALMFF opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03. Altium has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $30.38.
Altium Company Profile
