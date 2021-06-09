Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $18.31 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,658 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 65,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,376,217 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,975,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100,461 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.81. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

