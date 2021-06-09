Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDLY opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91. Amada has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.44.
Amada Company Profile
Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.