Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

AMADY traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. 47,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,950. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 1.44. Amadeus IT Group has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $79.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

