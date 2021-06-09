Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.19

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 48002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.25.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.