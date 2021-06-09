Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.