Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.17.
In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,500 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
