Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley Sells 6,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ameresco stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 200,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.98. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

