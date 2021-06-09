American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Shares Down 0.1%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 4,203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92.

