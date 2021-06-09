American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Trading Down 0%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) shares were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 17,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 18,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

