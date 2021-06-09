American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Holdings Boosted by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 92.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group makes up approximately 3.2% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Full18 Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of American Financial Group worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,549,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 144,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,038,770. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $124.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.89. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $14.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.