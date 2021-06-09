American International Group Inc. Acquires 14,531 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in eXp World by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in eXp World by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.06 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. William Blair cut eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Daniel Cahir sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $1,592,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 532,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,943,950 over the last three months. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

