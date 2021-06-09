American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 72.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268,233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of O-I Glass worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter worth $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OI opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.74.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

