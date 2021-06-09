American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,539 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $51.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

