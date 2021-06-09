American International Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,781 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.65. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

