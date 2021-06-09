American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of American Software in a research note on Wednesday.

American Software stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. 948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.31 million, a P/E ratio of 138.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428 over the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

