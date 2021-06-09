American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Tower by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,326,000 after buying an additional 241,816 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.00. 14,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,877. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $121.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

