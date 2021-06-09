American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.