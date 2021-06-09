AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of AMETEK worth $48,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock worth $10,247,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

