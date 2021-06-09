AMETEK (NYSE:AME) vs. Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Financial Contrast

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMETEK and Crawford United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 1 5 0 2.83 Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00

AMETEK presently has a consensus price target of $154.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Crawford United has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Crawford United’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crawford United is more favorable than AMETEK.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.6% of Crawford United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AMETEK and Crawford United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 17.81% 15.97% 8.91% Crawford United 8.21% 19.74% 6.81%

Volatility and Risk

AMETEK has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crawford United has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMETEK and Crawford United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $4.54 billion 6.91 $872.44 million $3.95 34.37 Crawford United $85.07 million 1.17 $5.84 million $1.76 17.05

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Crawford United. Crawford United is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMETEK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AMETEK beats Crawford United on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for healthcare facilities and educational institutions. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. The Industrial Hose segment is involved in the manufacture of flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distribution of silicone and hydraulic hoses to the agriculture and general industrial markets. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

