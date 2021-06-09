Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $105,245.14 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $105,245.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bradley L. Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $107,978.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 2,548,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,656. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,680,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

