ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AMS from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of AMS stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. AMS has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.46 and a beta of 1.65.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

