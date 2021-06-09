ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.51

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 14934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNPY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ANA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

