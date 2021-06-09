Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 15,739 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 66,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

AAPL stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

