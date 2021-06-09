Analysts Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). 51job had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.27. 301,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.52. 51job has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in 51job in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in 51job by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in 51job by 20.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in 51job by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in 51job in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

