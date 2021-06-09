Analysts Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post sales of $19.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.72 million. eGain reported sales of $19.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $77.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $332.14 million, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in eGain by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in eGain by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

