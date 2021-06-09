Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post $186.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $183.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $850.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

