Analysts Anticipate Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

PLAB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $836.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $123,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,076,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Photronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

